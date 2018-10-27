Big gap in number of votes recorded in PKR polls

PKR supporters are seen queuing during the PKR Election at the Bercham Industrial Area voting centre, October 27, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SUNGAI PETANI, Oct 27 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central elections committee (JPP) has detected a trend where higher number of votes recorded for leadership selection at the division-level compared to the votes for the central executive council (MPP) members.

JPP secretary Ismail Yusop said the technical team was studying the trend that had been detected for the past two weeks.

“The voters are likely to vote for leaders in their respective divisions and as for the MPP they will only vote for important posts as not all of them know the top leadership,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said this when asked to comment on the claims made by Selangor PKR communications bureau chief Nor Hizwan Ahmad today that 30 per cent of the votes went missing from the e-voting system during the first phase of the Kedah PKR elections held at 10 divisions yesterday.

Nor Hizwan in a media statement issued today was quoted as saying despite the assurance given that the integrity of the voting process during the elections still intact, the fiasco was obvious and would definitely jeopardise the democratic process in PKR.

Ismail said Nor Hizwan’s claims were inaccurate and he should have referred to the JPP first to find out the exact situation and not to blame the party’s election system.

“For me the statement is incorrect, as if attacking the JPP credibility. We do admit there are problems, but we try to improve it continuously from time to time,” he said.

He said only the Kuala Kedah division experienced problems during the state-level elections yesterday when less than 20 people had taken their own barcodes but did not vote.

“I did check with the programmer, and there were people who took the barcode, but did not vote,” he said.

He pointed out that problems related to the implementation of the e-voting system was due to human factor but not with the system.

“We can also detect any (possible) deliberate malicious attempts made by certain parties to disrupt the elections process,” he said. — Bernama