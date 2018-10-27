Unofficial results see Rafizi trouncing Azmin in Perak PKR polls

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has gained valuable votes in Perak in his bid to unseat incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as the party deputy president. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Oct 27 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has gained valuable votes in Perak in his bid to unseat incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as the party deputy president.

Unofficial results so far showed Rafizi leading with a comfortable 2,000-over votes.

So far, Azmin is expected to win in only four of the state’s 24 divisions: Beruas, Taiping, Lenggong and Bukit Gantang,

Whereas in Gopeng, both candidates are currently tied.

In Tambun, which has the highest number of eligible delegates in the state at 5,261 and results have been tabulated, Rafizi had won with 704 votes against Azmin, who only obtained 238 votes.

Newly elected Tambun division chairman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad said Rafizi made a clean sweep in Tambun division.

“All candidates in Rafizi’s line-up won,” he said after announcing the division’s result.

On a separate matter, Arafat said the party’s election committee must be held responsible for the hiccup in today’s election.

“The committee’s deputy chairman Dr Azman Hedra had changed the line-up of the candidates name list. Instead of starting with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the name list that voters first in their tablet is the candidates for central committee,” he said, adding that this confused the voters.

Arafat also wants committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din to be responsible for failing to provide ample tablets.

“I have informed the committee weeks ago that we need more tablets for Tambun as we have many registered voters.”

“Instead of giving us 45 tablets as we requested, the committee only gave us 30 tablets,” he said, adding that this led to poor voting rate as members left without voting during lunch hour due to the long queue.