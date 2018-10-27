Mukhriz calls on Transport Ministry to act against ferry operators with repeated problems

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks during a campaign event in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Oct 27 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has been asked to act against ferry operators, including by disallowing them from continuing operations, if there were reports about repeated problems involving their ferries.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, when making the call, said stranded ferry incident could occur in two situations, namely when the ferry was sailing through shallow estuaries, or when the operator failed to undertake proper and regular maintenance of the ferry.

“I want to remind ferry operators to view seriously the aspect of maintenance as we don’t want this incident to recur. Even if it was just stranded (due to shallow waters), it still failed to comply with the standards,” he told reporters after attending the AOR Festival at Dataran Balai Besar here today.

Mukhriz said this in response to the incident in which 25 passengers and nine crew members were stranded after the ferry they were travelled in had an engine failure on the way to Kuala Kedah from Langkawi, at 3.30 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, in his speech earlier, Mukhriz said the state government had identified several areas to be turned into Youth Town, a business area for young entrepreneurs.

“It is the state government’s aspiration to set up Youth Town in every district, but right now we are looking at urban areas like Alor Setar, which has received a very good response. We want to provide a business space for the young entrepreneurs to market their products,” he added. — Bernama