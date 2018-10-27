Sabah to continue backing, creating young entrepreneurs, says Shafie

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) says an annual report would be made on the KPI evaluation of every ministry. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government will continue to work with federal government agencies to create more young entrepreneurs in Sabah.

He said that providing training and granting loans were among the efforts taken to help young people start a business.

“At the state level, we will work with federal agencies to encourage the younger generation, whether in urban or rural areas, to engage in business.

“There is a lot of encouragement that the government provides for young people to venture into business, including loans at various levels. However, there are conditions that they need to fulfil such as registering their respective companies,” he said when launching the YoungPreneurs Go (YPGO) Carnival at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Also present were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Chong Chieng Jen and UMS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr D Kamarudin D Mudin.

Commenting on YPGO, Mohd Shafie said the state government welcomed the initiative aimed at encouraging students to venture into business and to register their companies early.

“We welcome every effort to increase entrepreneurs in the state as these entrepreneurs are able to create jobs, thus boosting economy in the state.

“We at the state level will also continue to encourage young people to venture into business and we will work on helping them in getting the grants,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said the new state government led by Parti Warisan Sabah will improve the rail transport system in Sabah.

“To improve the railway system, we need to act on a few things including changing new carriages and expanding the railway network.

“The current railway route in Sabah is from Kota Kinabalu to Tenom, but we have plans to expand it and I believe it can be implemented within two or three years,” he said. — Bernama