Muhyiddin: Tok Pa’s decision to join PPBM ‘sincere’

TANGKAK, Oct 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today described as sincere the decision of Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed to join the party, and said the latter has no intention to hold any post.

He said Mustapa or Tok Pa made the decision because he believed in the party’s struggle and supported the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman.

“Mustapa had told me from the beginning that he did not want to hold any party post, and I’m sure he was sincere in joining the party.

“Bersatu is always open to anyone who can strengthen the party and Mustapa has long been in politics,” he told a press conference after meeting with local leaders in the Gambir state constituency here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said several other UMNO MPs had met him to ask about joining the party but had yet to make a decision over the matter.

Mustapa submitted his membership application form to Dr Mahathir at an event in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Mustapa quit Umno on Sept 18. — Bernama