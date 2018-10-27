Khairy: Is Putrajaya’s new car project even a ‘national car’?

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the Budget Agenda session of the Youth Economic Forum 2018 at the Securities Commission in Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysia’s latest car project should not be called a “national car” at all since Putrajaya said it will not be funded by public funds but by private investments, shadow finance minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

In a session with Damansara MP Tony Pua at the Youth Economic Forum 2018 today, the Rembau MP also pointed out that the term “national car” comes with certain connotations, and the government should not repeat the mistake it made with the first marque Proton.

“If you open a Malaysian company manufacturing a car, that isn’t a national car. If a private foreign company builds the car here, that isn’t a national car. A national car comes with certain connotations,” said Khairy.

“If it comes from the mouth of the prime minister, it will come with government assistance, whether as a government company or preferential import arrangements which shielded Proton for many years.

“It could come with research and development grants which we gave billions to Proton, these are taxpayers’ money,” he added, after being asked by the moderator on his opinions about the issue.

Furthermore, he pointed out that national cars will have an impact on national behaviour based on what has happened with Proton when it was first manufactured in the 1980s.

The former Umno Youth chief pointed out that import excise was raised to protect Proton which affected the public from purchasing imported vehicles and also changed the behaviour pattern of the government so it would not invest in public transportation.

“We are open to things like Dyson opening a manufacturing plant in Singapore. Call it a car, not a national car.

“Tun also said that a national car is essential to learn technology, but there are other ways to learn technology without a national car,” said Khairy, referring to Dr Mahathir.

Earlier, Pua had said that the national car would not involve public money, but he finally conceded to Khairy’s point of view, to the applause of the gathered crowd.

The two had also bantered with each other on the various topics, much to the delight and laughter of the audience.

Earlier this week, International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Ong Kian Ming said Putrajaya has received 21 proposals from both local and foreign firms for the third national car project, up from the previous 14 announced earlier.