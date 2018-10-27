Mukhriz: Mustapa can help strengthen Bersatu

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the decision of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has been seen as able to help strengthen the party. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, Oct 27 — The decision of Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has been seen as able to help strengthen the party to ensure brighter future for the country.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the former Kelantan Umno liaison committee chairman had also been deemed as an asset that had enabled Bersatu to increase the number of its representatives in Parliament to 14 compared to 13 previously.

“His (Mustapa) move to submit his membership form to Bersatu is very much welcomed and I’m personally happy with his decision as we know that he is a person with high level of credibility and has a very excellent track record as the former Minister of International Trade and Industry.

“We can surely work together to strengthen the party, the state and the country...we really look forward to hear his debate (representing us) in the Parliament,” Mukhriz said after attending the AOR Festival at Dataran Balai Besar here today.

Mukhriz, who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, said this in response to Mustapa’s decision to submit his membership application form to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, at an event in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Mustapa quit Umno on September 18. — Bernama