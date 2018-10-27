Financial constraint is the main cause RMAF development plan could not be executed, says chief

Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks during a press conference for the 60th RMAF Day at Subang Air Base on May 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Oct 27 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has drawn up a future development plan but financial constraint has been a major setback for its full execution, said RMAF chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“We hope for a bigger fund allocation to increase our asset development.

“For the time being we are optimising the operation of our existing assets,” he said when speaking to reporters after witnessing the air show by the RMAF aircraft in conjunction with the RMAF exhibition at Kuching Airbase, here today.

He, however, added that the RMAF did not face any issue on manpower shortage as there are many people who are interested and requested to join the RMAF.

He said the recruitment of RMAF members is based on the qualification and not based on the applicant’s race or origin.

On the RMAF Open Day’s air show, held in conjunction with the Air Force’s 60th anniversary, he said that the response from the public was very good.

“The air show was performed here for the first time, which was not easy to be held due to the busy air traffic,” he added.

Previously it had been held in the Butterworth Airbase.

Over 10,000 people were present to witness the air show and the exhibition including Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong.

Various other activities were also held during the one-day exhibition, including the static exhibition of the RMAF aircraft in the dispersal area.

Among others, the assets in the exhibition are Nuri and EC 725 AP helicopter, as well as A400M, C130H, CB 235, Hawk 108/208, F/A-18D and Sukhoi SU-30 MKM aircraft. — Bernama