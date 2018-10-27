Malaysia Cup Final: Image of flooded stadium fake, match to go on tonight

Perak supporters attend the Malaysia Cup 2018 final match in Shah Alam Stadium on October 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has denied the veracity of an image doing the rounds showing the Shah Alam Stadium flooded with water ahead of the Malaysia Cup final match between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Perak scheduled to held there tonight.

According to an MFL spokesperson, the image which has gone viral on social media is fake.

“The rain has stopped. The picture that has gone viral is also false. The final match will take place as scheduled tonight,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Perak and TFC will face each other in the Malaysia Cup finals after 17 years, with two memorable encounters between the two in 1998 and 2001.

Perak won the championship in 1998 through a penalty shootout (5-3) after both teams drew 1-1, while Terengganu FC (known as Terengganu in 2001) took the trophy in 2001 after defeating the Bos Gaurus 2-1 in the 2001 finals played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama