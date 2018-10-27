Chance to be opening act at Richard Clayderman’s KL concert

French pianist Richard Clayderman will perform at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Starline Productions

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — In conjunction with the Richard Clayderman 40th Anniversary concert, a talented Malaysian musician is being sought to be the French pianist’s opening act on Nov 16 at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The concert organiser, Starline Productions, in a statement said the winner would perform in front of 2,000 people and enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Clayderman himself.

Sponsored by Yamaha, the contest is open to Malaysians, aged five years and above and must play a musical instrument.

To take part, contestants must submit a public post that consists of a video of themselves performing, through YouTube, Facebook or Instagram and include the hashtags #RCOpeningAct2018.

Contestants can submit their entries from today until Nov 9, with the winner to be announced on Nov 12.

Clayderman, who shot to fame with his first single, Ballade pour Adeline, is acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the most successful pianist in the world, having sold 150 million records.

He has recorded over 1,200 melodies and is known for creating a new romantic style combining pop with classical music.

Richard Clayderman 40th Anniversary Concert tickets are now available at www.MyTicket.asia with prices at RM538 (Platinum), RM388 (Category 1), RM288 (Category 2 & 3) and RM208 (Category 4).

Hong Leong credit cardholders are entitled to a 10 per cent discount. To make the discounted ticket bookings, customers should call 013-344 9154 from Monday to Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/StarlineProductionAsia/.

— Bernama