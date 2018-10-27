Posa retains Sarawak Football Association president post

LIMBANG, Oct 27 — Datuk Posa Majais has retained his leadership in Sarawak Football Association (FAS) for the 2018-2021 term unopposed at the association’s annual general meeting here today.

FAS said in the meeting held here, Posa, 55, a businessman was nominated by all divisions of the state football association and he was in fact the only candidate for FAS president post.

“This is the second time he held the post after being appointment as an executive council member in January 2017,” FAS said in a media statement here today.

In the statement, FAS said a new face, Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera, a businessman from Bintulu was appointed as FAS deputy president while the five vice presidents who won were Philip Jabu, Mohd Saif Jubaidi, Abdul Ajis Kon Mohamad Ghazali, Abang Zaini Abang Ismail and Abdillah Majid.

“Former Sarawak defender, Jefry Lana was reappointed as secretary-general,” it said and added that at the same function, Posa gave a personal donation of RM2 million to FAS. — Bernama