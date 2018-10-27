Bukit Bintang residents need to manage 16 tonnes of daily waste effectively

File picture of MRT construction on Jalan Bukit Bintang. The ‘Jom Bersih Bukit Bintang 15’ (Let’s Clean Up Bukit Bintang 15) programme was launched today and aimed at educating more than 72,000 local residents on hygiene particularly to address the problems related to waste produced in the area effectively. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The ‘Jom Bersih Bukit Bintang 15’ (Let’s Clean Up Bukit Bintang 15) programme was launched today and aimed at educating more than 72,000 local residents on hygiene particularly to address the problems related to waste produced in the area effectively.

Alam Flora Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan said residents need to address the garbage problems that could turn the place into rat-infested area.

“The Bukit Bintang produces round 16 tonnes commercial waste daily, so Alam Flora and local residents should work together to manage the garbage by sorting them up based on categories as well as recycling,” he told reporters after the launch of the ‘Jom Bersih Bukit Bintang 15’ here today.

Officiated by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, the programme was jointly organised by the Bukit Bintang Central Environment Committee (BBCEC), Local Agenda 21 (LA21) under DBKL and Alam Flora.

Meanwhile, DBKL planning executive director Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah said the rat-catching campaign that was simultaneously launched today had received good response from the local residents.

“The rat-catching campaign will run for three days beginning today, where local residents around Jalan Berangan to Jalan Alor can buy the traps from the DBKL and we will pay RM3 for every rodent caught,” he said.

Today’s gotong royong programme that covered four zones in Bukit Bintang has attracted more than 1,000 participants from all walks of life including children. — Bernama