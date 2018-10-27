Kadir Jasin: 40 Umno MPs met Dr M, may join PPBM

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin claimed today that there is a possibility of up to 40 Umno MPs jumping ship to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Datuk A. Kadir Jasin claimed today that there is a possibility of up to 40 Umno MPs jumping ship to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The PPBM Supreme Council member said the MPs have been meeting party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the matter, but have not decided yet.

“However, we have yet to make any decision about accepting them as our party members,” Kadir was quoted saying by The Star in Johor Baru.

Kadir also confirmed that the matter was discussed among the party during its leadership meeting last night.

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed had joined PPBM last night right after the meeting.

