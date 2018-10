Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories), Oct 27 — Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announced an immediate halt to rocket fire from Gaza into Israel today, saying Egypt had negotiated a ceasefire after the launching of dozens of missiles.

“A comprehensive ceasefire agreement was reached which came into force immediately in exchange for a halt to the Israeli aggression,” Islamic Jihad spokesman Dawoud Shihab told AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel. — AFP