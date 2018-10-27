Police detain seven men, three woman in Batu Pahat to facilitate murder probe

Police arrested seven men and three women to facilitate investigations into the case involving the murder of a 26-year-old man in Senggarang here. — IStock.com pic via AFP

BATU PAHAT, Oct 27 — Police arrested seven men and three women to facilitate investigations into the case involving the murder of a 26-year-old man in Senggarang here.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azlihan Abdul Halim said the police received a report from the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI)’s emergency unit at 10.45pm on Tuesday, stating that a man was seriously injured.

He said the man was sent by an unidentified person using a Proton Waja car who left the hospital in a rush without registering the man to seek treatment at the unit.

“However, the man died at 5.15pm in the following day (Wednesday) after his conditions worsened due to severe injuries in the head and body and the police immediately started the probe into the murder,” he said in a statement here today.

He said based on intelligence and investigations, it was learned that the victim was abducted and then assaulted by a group of men until he was seriously injured.

Azlihan said that it was believed that the incident had been caused by jealousy and anger as the victim was reported to having an affair with the wife of one of the men.

“The efforts to track down the suspects showed positive development with the discovery of the car used by the suspects to send the victim to HSNI and two women, aged 36 and 38, were subsequently arrested,” he said.

He added that during the interrogation, it was also learned that the group had abducted the victim from an entertainment centre in Batu Pahat and took him to a place in Senggarang before they started assaulting him.

Based on information gathered, the police then arrested seven men and another woman, aged 24 and 38, in Sungai Mati, Tangkak and around Batu Pahat.

All seven men and three women were remanded to assist in the investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama