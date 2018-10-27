Kit Siang: Najib can walk out on Al Jazeera, but not out of the dock

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has mocked Datuk Seri Najib Razak for losing his cool and walking out of an Al Jazeera interview yesterday, after he was grilled over among others the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has mocked Datuk Seri Najib Razak for losing his cool and walking out of an Al Jazeera interview yesterday, after he was grilled over among others the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The DAP MP said Najib may avoid questions posed by Al Jazeera, but not public scrutiny and the judiciary system.

“He cannot walk out of the dock of a court room when he is tried for scores of 1MDB charges of corruption, abuse of power and money-laundering unless Najib opts to exercise his right to silence in his trial.

“Is Najib prepared to state whether he will go into the witness box during his trial not only to state his own case and defence, but to be cross-examined by the deputy public prosecutors?” he asked in a statement.

Yesterday, Najib apologised for losing his cool during the interview, pointing to Jolley persisting to talk about the murder of Altantuya.

Najib said he had denied involvement many times over in the murder, and had recently asked his associate to lodge a police report to clear his name.

The former prime minister also said the interview had happened at the same time his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and sons were being questioned by the police’s Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team.

The Pekan MP said on Facebook that the interview had gone beyond the allocated time, and also its scope, but he was happy to answer those additional questions and would not hesitate to return for another interview.