Inspired by Japan, govt moots Future Leaders School for teens

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysia is in the process of coming up with a Malaysian Future Leaders School (MFLS) based on the Japanese Future Leaders School module, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today.

The youth and sports minister said the government wants to select 200 students age 15 and 17, and the training will not involve politics but focus more on creating future leaders.

“There will be a three-tier selection process. At the beginning of the year, the principals and teachers at school will inform the student they will select between three to five students to take part.

“From there, we will have 20,000 to 30,000 students and we will handpick 200 of the best of the best to build our future leaders — our CEOs, company chairman and even the prime minister,” said Syed Saddiq.

He is targetting students who have just completed their PT3 and SPM examinations. The minister also foresees top corporate leaders, cabinet ministers and even the prime minister himself making an appearance to train the students.

Currently his ministry is working together in a “comprehensive workshop” together with “esteemed” non-governmental organisations, non-governmental institutions and is being led by Khazanah and Ernst and Young Malaysia.

The programme will replace Biro Tata Negara (BTN) and National Service (PLKN) and Syed Saddiq has promised the RM70 million budget — which has already been greenlighted — will be spent responsibly via open tenders, unlike the direct negotiation or limited tenders which has plagued the previous two programmes.

“We’ve already secured the budget and we look forward to rolling it out next year. There is a pilot programme at the end of this year but we need to get the workshop completed first. The students will not be placed in a military camp but they will probably be trained for two to three weeks.

“We have contacted Khazanah and Ernst and Young to come up with a module to shape the youth of the future and we will also work with Outward Bound School. This module will be cheaper [compared to BTN and PLKN],” he said.