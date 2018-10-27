BN to consider applications of Kimma and other Indian parties

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said apart from Kimma, Barisan Kemajuan India Semalaysia (IPF) and Makkal Sakti which are BN-friendly parties had also applied. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

NILAI, Oct 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will discuss with other component parties on the request of the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma) to become a component under a rebranding of BN.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said apart from Kimma, Barisan Kemajuan India Semalaysia (IPF) and Makkal Sakti which are BN-friendly parties had also applied.

The discussion to be held included amending its constitution of necessary, he said.

“As in the past, before any decision is made, it should obtain the agreement of the majority, similarly with this request, we will see if the majority were to accept other associated parties with us. Apart from Kimma, IPF and Makkal Sakti have also put in their applications to join BN.

“In the rebranding of BN, we will not forget our component parties. I do not to be a dictator and will discuss with our component parties,” he said when speaking at the 41st annual general assembly of Kimma here today.

Also present was Kimma president Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Kader.

In this regard, Zahid described Kimma as a staunch friend of Umno in both good and bad times.

“Kimma which was set up 40 years ago, was made an associate member of Umno since 2010, had proved itself to be a true friend especially during the present situation.

Earlier, Syed Ibrahim in his speech said Kimma welcomed the kind gesture of Zahid who is Umno president to review Kimma’s status as associate member of Umno and we hope Kimma would be accepted as member of BN or any coalition led by Umno.

At the assembly, more than 700 Kimma delegates from the youth, puteri and wanita wings from all over the country were present. — Bernama