PPBM recruiting Tok Pa not just for seat numbers, Syed Saddiq says

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has said that Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s entry into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is more than just strengthening his party’s political position in Parliament.

Lauding the decision of the politician called Tok Pa, the youngest minister in Cabinet said the party is always on the lookout for such respected figures to assist them in developing Malaysia from a moderate and progressive angle.

“It’s not just about the seats. It’s bigger than that because we want figures [like Mustapa] to join our party so we can better chart Malaysia and Malaysians in a moderate and progressive angle,” said Syed Saddiq.

With Mustapa’s membership PPBM has raised its seats in Parliament from 13 to 14 seats.

He also described Mustapa as a very humble technocrat leader and despite their differences when it came to 1MDB, it should not erase “the good things” he has done.

Mustapa, who is also Jeli MP, announced his membership at a special ceremony to welcome him into the party after the PPBM supreme council meeting last night.

In a brief speech, Mustapa said he joined the party as he is confident that PPBM would be able to serve his constituents better.

Mustapa, who was also Kelantan Barisan Nasional chairman, quit Umno on September 18 after being a member for 40 years.