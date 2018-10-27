‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ series casts lead Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams attends the Universal afterparty following the 60th Grammy awards ceremony in New York on January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 — Four other actors were also cast in Hulu’s romantic comedy series.

Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens) will star in the Four Weddings and a Funeral show, helmed by The Mindy Project creator, executive producer and star Mindy Kaling.

Other cast members announced were Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers) as Kash, The Mindy Project alumna Rebecca Rittenhouse as Ainsley, and John Reynolds (Search Party) as Duffy.

The series, inspired by the 1994 British hit romcom of the same name starring Hugh Grant, will focus on Jess (Williams), a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign.

When Jess receives a wedding invite from an old friend in London, she leaves her professional and personal life behind to travel to England and reconnect with old friends, but finds herself embroiled in hers friends’ crises. And naturally, there are four weddings and a funeral.

Kaling and Matt Warburton penned the script and will executive produce the series alongside Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is Kaling’s second original series with Hulu following The Mindy Project. It is expected to premiere in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews