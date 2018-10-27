MACC nabs two Kimanis PKR members to assist corruption probe

The two PKR members were brought to the state MACC office for further investigation before being arrested at 8.40pm last night. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Two Kimanis PKR members have been remanded for six days from today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into a corruption case.

Magistrate Afiq Agoes issued the remand order on both suspects, aged 46 and 47, following the application from MACC officer Faliq Basiruddin.

Both arrived at the Sabah Contingent central lockup here, at 11am and left 30 minutes later were.

One of the suspects was a candidate of Kimanis PKR division head who would be contesting in the party polls this year, while another one was a party member.

They were brought to the state MACC office for further investigation before being arrested at 8.40pm last night, following public tip-off over alleged involvement in corruption.

However, the MACC has yet to ascertain the amount involved and purpose of the kickbacks as the investigation under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009, still underway. — Bernama