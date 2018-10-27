Perak promises Monday off if it lifts Malaysia Cup tonight

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee announced the state government would give reward and incentives to the Perak team. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 27 — Perak will declare Monday, October 29, a public holiday if it wins the Malaysia Cup tonight.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said this was in accordance with the Holidays Act 1951.

“The matter was decided after discussing with Perak mentri besar,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee said the holiday was the state’s appreciation to Perakians who gave their undivided support to the Bos Gaurus until it enters the finals

Lee also announced the state government would give reward and incentives to the Perak team.

“It will be announced if Perak brings back the Malaysia Cup,” he said.

Perak plays Terengganu at Stadium Shah Alam tonight.