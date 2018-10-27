Tambun PKR asks for extension in party voting time

PKR members stand in line outside the Bercham Industrial Area polling centre to cast their votes during the PKR elections in Perak October 27, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 27 — Tambun PKR chief Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad has requested the party election committee to extend the voting time beyond 5pm.

Muhamad Arafat, who is defending his post in a straight fight, said he had made the request through the secretariat manning the voting centre at Bercham Industrial Area earlier today.

“I have received calls from members who requested an extension to the voting hours between 30 minutes and one hour as many are working today,” he said.

The Hulu Kinta assemblyman said the division was targeting some 2,000 voters from the nearly 6,000 registered voters.

“Voting has been slow due to lack of tablets used in e-voting.”

“We have asked for 45 tablets but the election committee only gave 30 tablets,” he said, claiming many members left without voting as the queue to vote was too long.

“They had to wait at least 20 minutes before they could vote,” added Muhamad Arafat.

Earlier, there was a slight commotion between supporters of Muhamad Arafat and his opponent Khairul Anuar Musa.

The incident occurred when the respective camps were jostling for support from voters.

It did not escalate to a free for all when both sides calmed their own supporters.