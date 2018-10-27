Ministry: Security concerns like stolen passports led to Malaysia Hall canteen’s cordon in London

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said several thefts including the theft of passports had been reported to have occurred there frequently, prompting such action to be taken. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUANTAN, Oct 27 — The closure of the Malaysia Hall canteen in London to foreigners is due to security factors, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said several thefts including the theft of passports had been reported to have occurred there frequently, prompting such action to be taken.

“However, the decision does not affect or involve Malaysian nationals as they only need to present their identification documents to enter (the Malaysia Hall canteen)...there is no problem for them.

“If they come with foreign nationals, the matter can be considered at the discretion of the personnel involved,”he told reporters after officiating the Futsal Championship for Indera Mahkota Parliamentary constituency at Gelanggang Futsal Kampung Tiram, here today.

Saifuddin dfisclosed this when asked to comment on the media report yesterday on the closure of the Malaysia Hall canteen to foreigners and the stricter security checks on Malaysian nationals wishing to have their meals there.

Saifuddin also described the Malaysia Hall canteen operating at Bedford Row, London as unique because it was the only embassy that opened its canteen to outsiders wishing to have local food at subsidised prices.

When asked to comment on the differing statement by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Abel Ahmed Al Jubeir regarding the status of the RM2.6 billion given to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, he said the matter depended on the investigation to be carried out.

“The differing statement made by Abel in 2016 was not within my jurisdiction and I believe the investigators can evaluate his statement...what is important is that he will cooperate on the issue,”he said.

Saifuddin also explained that his meeting with Abel yesterday was the second after the one at the United Nations (UN) assembly in New York last month.

“In New York, Abel had confirmed that the money was not from the Saudi Arabian government or King Salman’s family and yesterday, I did not ask, and yet he repeated the same statement,”he said.

Commenting on the crossing of Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) last night, Saifuddin who is also head of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretariat, said it happened within the principles agreed upon by all parties in the coalition.

“PH has the Presidential Council and there had been discussions on the entry of leaders and members of the other parties including from Umno who wished to join any party within the PH.

“There are two principles held by the PH namely, all parties are free to manage their own affairs and the developments occurring within the respective parties will be reported periodically at the Presidential Council.

“We believe every party has its own wisdom on whom they want to bring into their party,” he said adding that the next Presidential Council meeting is scheduled for November 3. — Bernama