Policy changes won’t affect you, PM assures investors

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad delivers his speech at the launch of the 31st International Federation of Technical Analysts Annual Conference at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27— Ahead of the Budget 2019, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today sought to assure investors that any changes in Putrajaya’s policies would not affect their businesses here.

Dr Mahathir said that the first Budget under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, is in fact formulated to place Malaysia on a stronger platform for the wellbeing of the people.

“I would also like to assure investors, that any change in policies will not be detrimental to their businesses and ventures.

“The upcoming Budget, to be tabled this Friday on November 2, has been designed to place Malaysia on a stronger footing, of which it will ensure the prosperity of the ‘rakyat’ and the next generation,” he said in his speech at the International Federation of Technical Analysis 2018 Annual Conference.

Dr Mahathir added that the current government is in the midst of restructuring the economy, to absorb the shock stemming from global financial turbulence.

“The government however remains confident that the new policies will create a stronger base, a balance between prudent spending and ensuring the private sector is given a strong boost,” he told a packed hall here.

The Langkawi MP also assured the crowd that the government is toiling hard to rebuild the nation.

“The world is watching us closely, and we are putting our minds and hearts into making sure the electoral success is followed up with successes in developing the nation for the well-being of the people,” he said.

Last week, Dr Mahathir tabled the revised 11th Malaysia Plan where Putrajaya will no longer measure development through economic growth.

The prime minister said development will now means “shared prosperity” between all citizens from an increase in purchasing power, and the elimination of a wide income gap between classes and ethnicities.

Dr Mahathir had earlier this month touted that Pakatan Harapan-led government’s efforts to mend the damages done under the previous administration and to place the Malaysian economy back on its right footing has become a pull factor for foreign investment.

Foreign investors have said that it was only natural for them to be concerned over the critical state of affairs brought about by the huge debt borne by Malaysia, but he explained that the government was now restoring the situation including reducing loans.