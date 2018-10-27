Why the shuffling of GLCs under different ministries? Academic asks

Edmund Terence Gomez speaks during the Business and Industry Agenda session at the Youth Economic Forum 2018 in Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2018. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must be more transparent and accountable regarding the shuffling of government linked companies (GLC), University of Malaya’s professor Edmund Terence Gomez has urged today.

Speaking at the Youth Economic Forum 2018, Gomez questioned why Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shuffled multiple GLCs from one ministry into another, including Khazanah Nasional Bhd which was parked under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“What are they waiting for? They rechannelled GLCs from one minister to the other and they did not tell us why we should have a new ministry of economic affairs. Why should the companies under the Finance Ministry be transferred to the Economic Affairs Ministry?

“Why should some GLCs under the Finance Ministry be under the Prime Minister’s Department? Here I’m specifically talking about Khazanah. Why is there shuffling going on?” asked Gomez.

The senior fellow in libertarian think tank Institute of Democratic and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) also suggested that many in the public have voiced their doubts regarding the move.

He also asked the government to be clear regarding the set ups of the GLCs, especially since Dr Mahathir himself has referred the government owned companies as “monsters” linked to politics of financing.

In his mind, Gomez said that GLCs were set up to allow the practice of “power of patronage” and “politics of patronage” where concessions and procurement can be channelled out.

University of Malaya’s professor Edmund Terence Gomez (right) suggested that many in the public have voiced their doubts regarding the move.

When asked if this scenario which happened in the previous Barisan Nasional led government is occurring under PH’s administration, Gomez said it was too early to tell but more transparency is needed.

He also pointed out that it has been six months since PH took over and there has yet to be any reforms made on GLCs.

“They didn’t do that yet and now we are well into six months into the new government. I would have thought that since it was such a major problem in the economy, since [GLC’s] presence is also in the economy, that the first thing they should have done was introduce the reforms,” he said.

In August, Gomez and IDEAS had urged the government to form an independent committee to review and assess all government-linked companies.

IDEAS previously published Gomez’s study, titled Minister of Finance Incorporated: Ownership and Control of Corporate Malaysia, at the height of public anger over the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad.