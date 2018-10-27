‘Perfect storm’ sank BN in GE14, Najib concedes

Najib has been plagued by the 1MDB scandal since 2015, the same year he introduced the unpopular GST, which further raised the cost of living. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has blamed a “perfect storm” for the unprecedented defeat of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election, including the vilification of him as then prime minister.

The former BN chairman told Al Jazeera’s 101 East show broadcast this morning that there were two reasons for the defeat: alleged “false promises” made by Pakatan Harapan, and the loss of a propaganda war.

“We lost because of the false promises made by the (then) Opposition, which they themselves concede today. They very openly said they made the promises because they thought they wouldn’t win,” said Najib.

“We lost the propaganda war, the vilification of me as prime minister then, as well as the party.

“It was the perfect storm that led to the end of BN,” he added.

Najib also insisted that the bevy of charges against him in court over the alleged 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal was part of political persecution.

“You must realise that this current government, when running for office, they’d already made this political narrative that they’re going to take action against me,” he said.

“They have to fulfil whatever political promise they made...Levelling charges is one thing, but whether the evidence would back the charges, that’s another thing.”

He stood down as BN president after the election, before the police raided his home and other properties, seizing cash and luxury items that have so far been valued at above RM1 billion.