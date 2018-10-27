‘I’m totally innocent’, Najib says of Altantuya murder before Al Jazeera walk-out

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Mary Ann Jolley on Al Jazeera’s 101 East show. — Picture courtesy of Al Jazeera

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak insisted that he is “totally innocent” in the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, just moments before he lost his cool and walked out of an interview with Al Jazeera’s 101 East show yesterday.

In the interview broadcast this morning, the former prime minister asked why host Mary Ann Jolley did not talk about the country’s economy, and later threatened to “walk out” if Jolley continued her line of questioning on Altantuya.

“I’ve told you I’ve nothing to do with Altantuya. I’m totally innocent...absolutely,” he said, explaining that he has been cleared by the country’s legal system.

“I’m going to walk out...No more, I’m done,” said an increasingly flustered Najib.

“Come on you’re not being fair to me. I’m not gonna stand for this,” he added.

After he was coaxed by Al Jazeera, Najib replied he would only sit back down if he could talk about the economy.

Both of them continued talking for a while about Najib’s legacy, but he again left his seat when Jolley steered the conversation back to fugitive broker Jho Low.

Najib was then seen removing his lapel microphone and walking off the studio, with the camera still running and Jolley still shooting off questions.

Yesterday, Najib apologised for losing his cool during the interview, pointing to Jolley persisting to talk about the murder of Altantuya.

Najib said he had denied involvement many times over in the murder, and had recently asked his associate to lodge a police report to clear his name.

The former prime minister also said the interview had happened at the same time his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and sons were being questioned by the police’s Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team.

The Pekan MP said on Facebook that the interview had gone beyond the allocated time, and also its scope, but he was happy to answer those additional questions and would not hesitate to return for another interview.