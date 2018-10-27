Kelantan PAS: Can Tok Pa face Umno ex-colleagues in state assembly?

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s membership form at a special ceremony in Petaling Jaya October 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Kelantan PAS said today it is not surprised with Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), considering he had left his party of decades, Umno.

Deputy mentri besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah however predicted that the politician known as Tok Pa would find it hard to face his former Umno colleagues in the state assembly that would sit next week.

“From the aspect of politics, it is everyone’s own right to join whichever party. Just that he will have to face his own friends in Umno,” Mohd Amar was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

The PAS vice-president said Mustapa, who is Air Lanas assemblyman, may become the target of other Umno assemblymen next week.

Mustapa is now the sole PPBM and Pakatan Harapan lawmaker in Kelantan.

“With [PAS] there is no problem, but both Umno and PPBM are state Opposition. So in the assembly he would be forced to face his Umno friends, that is much harder than facing us,” he added.

Mustapa, who is also Jeli MP, announced his membership at a special ceremony to welcome him into the party after the PPBM supreme council meeting last night.

In a brief speech, Mustapa said he joined the party as he is confident that PPBM would be able to serve his constituents better.

Mustapa, who was also Kelantan Barisan Nasional chairman, quit Umno on September 18 after being a member for 40 years.

At the time, he had said that following the collapse of BN in the May 9 general election, Umno was no longer relevant in a multiracial Malaysia.