Hadi: ‘Immoral’ for Guan Eng to reveal Kelantan’s RM97m loan request

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said it was “morally wrong” for Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to reveal documents showing Kelantan’s request for a RM97 million federal loan.

In a report by the Islamist party’s portal Harakah Daily, Hadi said the letter was confidential and should not have been exposed to the public by Lim.

“Of course the practice, manners and morality was improper like that, and we also had not exposed his secrets,” he said, but did not comment further on the alleged “secrets”.

Hadi also claimed that the constant attacks towards the PAS state government was due to Kelantan’s “righteousness”.

On Wednesday, Lim had presented some documents to substantiate his remarks that the Kelantan state requested federal financial aid to help pay the salaries of its civil servants, which he made when mocking the state government’s ability to take up the suspended East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Of the amount, Lim said the Pakatan Harapan government approved RM22.5 million to cover an application to settle RM24.5 million in expenses categorised as civil servants’ pay.