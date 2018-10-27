Ringgit likely to trend lower against US dollar next week

For the week just-ended, the ringgit was traded mixed versus the greenback. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The ringgit is likely to trend lower against the US dollar next week, pressured by a slew of external developments and the firmer greenback, dealers said.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said global sentiment and the performance of stock markets would likely determine the ringgit’s movement next week.

“Whether, global stock markets continue to suffer from the same levels of volatility experienced over the past couple of weeks, will play a major role on how the ringgit performs next week.

“If selling in global stocks resumes next week, then the ringgit would most likely suffer from a lack of investor appetite towards emerging markets,” he said.

Jameel said the ringgit also risked being pushed dangerously close to the 4.20 level against the greenback.

“As it stands, the combination of US dollar strength and global market volatility does push the chances of the ringgit falling closer to 4.20 next week than a return to 4.15,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd Chief Economist Dr Kamarudin Nor said the ringgit weakened against US dollar to 4.1755 last week, the level last seen in November last year.

He said the ringgit’s performance was also in tandem with that of other regional currencies.

“This is at the back of a broad-based strengthening of the greenback which observed the dollar index going up to 96.68 points, nearly its 52-week high.

“The ringgit was down 0.42 per cent this week, which makes the year-to-date at 3.078 per cent against greenback,” he told Bernama.

In the near-term, he said concerns about the trade war, a slowdown in China’s economy and monetary policy tightening would influence investors risk appetite towards emerging market currencies, including the ringgit.

Domestically, anticipation over the 2019 Budget is also a factor for the ringgit’s performance, which puts the local unit under pressure next week with little support from declining oil prices, Kamarudin added.

For the week just-ended, the ringgit was traded mixed versus the greenback.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the local note weakened to 4.1730/1770 against the US dollar from 4.1560/1600 last week.

Against a basket of major currencies, the local note, however, traded mostly higher.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0154/0189 from 3.0129/0169 last Friday and vis-a-vis the Japanese yen, the ringgit fell to 3.7282/7321 from 3.6982/7027.

The local currency strengthened against the British pound to 5.3419/3495 from 5.4132/4205 and advanced against the euro to 4.7384/7438 from 4.7619/7674 last Friday. — Bernama