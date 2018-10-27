Alexander Skarsgard joins the cast of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard at the BFI London Film Festival in London on October 14, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 —The Big Little Lies and Legend of Tarzan star is getting involved with monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong, scheduled for a 2020 debut.

Alexander Skarsgård is joining the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Danai Gurira and Ziyi Zhang on board Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth film in a line traced through 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Skarsgård, son to Stellan (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Avengers franchises) and brother of Bill (It, Deadpool 2), is to join Godzilla vs. Kong as a character new to Legendary’s developing MonsterVerse franchise.

He shares that status with fellow Godzilla vs. Kong Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Demián Bichir (The Nun).

Several other cast members will be coming in from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, including Ziyi Zhang of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and the Carol and Argo actor Kyle Chandler.

Sources speaking to Variety indicated that Skarsgård would play “the leader of a military unit.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is to arrive in theatres at the end of May 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong occupying a late May spot in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews