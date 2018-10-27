Kit Siang: Is Najib admitting ‘monstrous’ 1MDB ring?

In the interview yesterday, Najib called on investigators to probe other international figures linked to the 1MDB scandal as well, to find out where the allegedly siphoned funds have disappeared to. — Picture courtesy of Al Jazeera

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has questioned today whether Datuk Seri Najib Razak is admitting to a massive ring of scandal involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), following the latter’s interview with Al Jazeera’s 101 East show.

“Is Najib finally admitting to the existence of a monstrous 1MDB corruption and money-laundering school which rightly gave Malaysia the infamy and ignominy of being regarded worldwide as a global kleptocracy?

“Mahathir had asked Najib to lodge police reports against persons whom Najib believed were responsible for the 1MDB scandal. Would Najib do so?” Lim asked in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In response, Dr Mahathir told a press conference that Najib should lodge a police report on the “other international figures”, and the authorities will take action when a crime is committed even if it involved foreigners.

Lim had asked a series of three questions, also asking why Najib had waited so long to answer questions involving the RM2.6 billion deposited into his personal bank account, and the existence of a US$27 million (RM112.7 million) 22-carat pink diamond linked to his wife.

“Why did Najib wait for more than a year, and after he had been toppled from power and could not sweep the 1MDB scandal under a carpet, to reveal that his wife never received the 22-carat pink diamond necklace?” the Iskandar Puteri MP asked.

Najib said in the same interview that the still-missing diamond was a gift from United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) Prince Sheikh Mansour, and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has never received it.