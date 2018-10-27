Perak PKR holds election at 24 divisions today

This election will see 54 candidates vying for division head posts while 1,183 candidates have offered themselves as candidates for various division posts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Oct 27 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party election in Perak which was postponed for more than a month will be held simultaneously at all 24 divisions today.

The voting centres at 24 divisions are expected to open at 9am sharp and will close at 5pm to enable 60,878 party members to cast their votes.

This election will see 54 candidates vying for division head posts while 1,183 candidates have offered themselves as candidates for various division posts.

The election also witnessed five division heads winning unopposed, namely Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye in Gopeng, State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Parit Buntar), Ejazi Yahaya (Padang Rengas); Abdul Jais Ashfam Ahmed (Beruas) and Mohd Anuar Zakaria (Parit).

Meanwhile, there will be four-cornered fights for the division head post in Lenggong, Bagan Serai, Sungai Siput and Lumut, while Gerik, Tambun, Ipoh Barat, Kuala Kangsar, Pasir Salak and Bagan Datuk divisions will have three-cornered contests.

There will be straight fights in Larut, Bukit Gantang, Taiping, Ipoh Timor, Batu Gajah, Kampar, Tapah, Teluk Intan and Tanjung Malim.

The party election in Perak should have been held on September 23 but was postponed following problems during election in Kedah and Penang one day earlier.

Central Election Committee (JPP) deputy chairman Adzman Hedra when contacted yesterday gave his assurance the process of party leadership election would proceed smoothly.

He said the results would be announced at about 6pm by the JPP supervisory heads in all 24 divisions and the full results would be uploaded in its portal www.pemilihankeadilan2018.com at about 9pm tonight. — Bernama