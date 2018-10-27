In pictures: Tackling challenge of sports photography

An athlete in action during the disk throw event at the 19th Malaysian Games held in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 27 — Sports photography is an interesting subject and has always fascinated me every time I take photographs of athletes in action.

Years ago, my photography skills were limited to taking portraitures, but I soon realised that sports photography requires more than that.

A swimmer swims his way to the finish line during the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

I learnt that every movement, even a single change affects a photo’s impact.

To find the exact moment to for such perfect moments is a challenging task that requires no small amount of patience.

A wushu athlete in action during the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

This is because athletes are constantly moving. And to get photographs of them in action with their facial expressions are one-off opportunities.