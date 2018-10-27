Malay Mail

In pictures: Tackling challenge of sports photography

Published 51 minutes ago on 27 October 2018

By Marcus Pheong

An athlete in action during the disk throw event at the 19th Malaysian Games held in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong
IPOH, Oct 27 — Sports photography is an interesting subject and has always fascinated me every time I take photographs of athletes in action.

Years ago, my photography skills were limited to taking portraitures, but I soon realised that sports photography requires more than that.

A swimmer swims his way to the finish line during the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong
I learnt that every movement, even a single change affects a photo’s impact.

To find the exact moment to for such perfect moments is a challenging task that requires no small amount of patience.

A wushu athlete in action during the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong
This is because athletes are constantly moving. And to get photographs of them in action with their facial expressions are one-off opportunities.

However, after covering several sport events, I'm finally learning to capture the best moments of sports and athletes.

An athlete lands on the sand after his leaps during the long jump event at the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong
A gymnast in action at the 19th Malaysian Games. — Picture by Marcus Pheong
