In pictures: Tackling challenge of sports photography

IPOH, Oct 27 — Sports photography is an interesting subject and has always fascinated me every time I take photographs of athletes in action.
Years ago, my photography skills were limited to taking portraitures, but I soon realised that sports photography requires more than that.
I learnt that every movement, even a single change affects a photo’s impact.
To find the exact moment to for such perfect moments is a challenging task that requires no small amount of patience.
This is because athletes are constantly moving. And to get photographs of them in action with their facial expressions are one-off opportunities.
However, after covering several sport events, I'm finally learning to capture the best moments of sports and athletes.