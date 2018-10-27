Projek 57 on a quest to build Malaysian unity

(From left) Jorita, Projek 57 executive director Debbie Choa, Syed Sadiq, Swee, marketing and communications executive Veronica Sin and accounts executive Grace Au Yong. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Once in a while, amid the noise that rises about disunity and hateful rhetoric, there will be a group of people who strive to better the situation and remind us that we are good people.

For the past few years, a social enterprise known as Projek 57 has been trying to not only unite Malaysians, but help young Malaysians from underserved communities like the orang asli better themselves.

More importantly, they are non-political and non-partisan.

They also engage with young people through tie-ups with universities and even cycle around the country to spread the word.

The method that they employ is simple enough.

To finance their initiatives, they sell merchandise that seeks to remind Malaysians of who they are.

This aid not only entails providing financial support but also aid them in other things: Improving life skills, helping them complete their education and getting jobs.

And featured on their merchandise is the country’s father of independence Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The drivers behind the wheel of this unity vehicle are founders Syed Sadiq Albar and Collin Swee.

Both men, who have been business partners for 15 years, are enthusiastic about their venture that started with a chat over coffee.

“When we started three years ago, there were a lot of initiatives by the government for unity. But somehow, the narrative never fully got through,” said Syed Sadiq.

“There was still racial politics and religious tension.

“This spurred us to form Projek 57 to remind people what unites and not what divides us.”

Syed Sadiq said they also wanted to bring the “cool” back into being patriotic and loving the country.

“We, the people, must be in charge.

“It isn’t the government who should be telling you to love the country. You should do it yourself,” he said.

We need to change within and not give up or be cynical.”

Swee, meanwhile, said it was not just the politicians who were responsible in shaping the future of Malaysia.

“We want to create a sense of being proud to be Malaysians.

“We chose the Tunku’s image because he is identifiable to all Malaysians and this pride to be Malaysian is anchored in his vision.”

He added that it was also about building trust and having respect between races.

Unity ribbon

While most ribbons created to remember initiatives are made up of one colour, Projek 57’s Unity Ribbon is inspired the Malaysian flag and of course, Tunku Abdul Rahman.

It is their best seller, retailing at RM2.50 each and they have sold 165,000 pieces since its launch earlier this year.

The ribbons are made by orang asli youths, university students and youths, with 50 sen for each ribbon going to orang asli education and empowerment.

Projek 57 is hoping that the ribbon can be used as a reminder to always stay united.

Many people have worn it and the founders were surprised that the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, was seen wearing it during the National Day parade this year.

“We didn’t know that she would be wearing it. But people noticed, took photos and sent it to us,” said Swee.

“We want to distribute a million ribbons and get people to realise that being patriotic is more than just two days a year (Merdeka and Malaysia Day).”

To this end, they send out reminders on social media asking those who have bought the ribbon to wear it every 16th of the month.

Some of the merchandise sold by Projek 57. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Besides the ribbons, Projek 57 also sells T-shirts, badges and mugs.

When it comes to using Tunku’s image, Syed Sadiq said they had conferred with the late prime minister’s family and were given permission to do so.

The duo also take great pains to explain their involvement in getting more youth to simply be proud of being Malaysian.

“It is about education and empowerment. When it comes to the orang asli, there are departments to help them but there is only so much they can do,”said Swee.

“We help them gain skills and have helped sponsor 15 orang asli students go to university.

“Whatever we do, it has to help them sustain themselves.”

Besides helping the orang asli, Projek 57 gives talks at universities or have short courses on social enterprises.

Their Unity Ride last year involved Swee and Syed Sadiq cycling around Malaysia with a team of cyclists who stopped at small towns and villages that allowed them to engage in activities to promote unity or take part in community events involving the youth.

“We want to stay true to ourselves. We avoid politics.

“Moving forward, we ask the question ‘Adakah kau bersamaku’ (Are you with me). This is a new Malaysia and are you coming with us for the journey,” said Swee.

“There is hope. It is about taking little steps.”

Interning at Projek 57 — Jorita Rosman

The 23-year-old was a volunteer teacher at humanitarian organisation SOLS 24/7 when she was first introduced to Projek 57.

She picked up English and has been with Projek 57 for the past few months as an intern.

While there, she learnt tasks such as how to do sales, take stock and manage the e-commerce side of things.

“It has made me more confident because I have picked up new skills that I haven’t done before like meeting people and talking to them,” she said.

“It motivates me.”

The Temiar native from Kelantan added that she goes home yearly but makes it a point to call her family often.

She intends to take up management studies and is currently looking for sponsorship.

“I want to finish my studies and find a job. Eventually, I hope to return home to open my own business. Maybe farming.

“I want to make a difference.”