Pink Martini returns to KL after eight years

Lauderdale (on piano) formed the little orchestra 24 years ago in Portland, Oregon. — Pictures courtesy of Dewan Filharmonik Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — It was an eight-year wait for Pink Martini fans to see the Oregon-based band return to perform at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) for a one-night only concert on Monday.

For the uninitiated, Pink Martini was formed in 1994 by Harvard graduate Thomas Lauderdale who had political aspirations.

Ever since then, the band has been winning hearts around the world with incredible vocals, a diverse multi-lingual repertoire and charming music for every milestone or moment in life.

Known for crossing genres such as classical, pop-jazz, lounge and Latin, the night kicked off with an energetic interpretation of Ravel’s Bolero, serving as an instrumental prelude for what’s to come.

The sold-out concert was helmed by lead singer China Forbes, a vocal and linguistic tour de force who made an entrance singing Amadio Mio, one of the band’s many beloved hits.

Dressed in a monochrome embellished kaftan, Forbes greeted the audience, “It’s been way too long — my son was one when we were last here.”

Lauderdale’s fellow Harvard alumna told audiences that earlier in the day, she and the band visited Batu Caves and played with some monkeys while some took the relaxed route with a massage.

Lead singer Forbes was a vocal tour de force at Pink Martini’s return to the DFP stage.

Throughout the concert, Forbes delighted audiences with her pitch perfect, clear vocals, something which fans already know from their nine studio albums.

But in a live setting, it was never more evident that the sheer power of Forbes’s voice — whether it was the band’s first hit Sympathique, which was described as an “ode to smoking and not working”, or the Arabic folk song Al Bint — could match the mini orchestra that comprised almost a dozen musicians that night.

The concert was made even more unforgettable with the addition of the ensemble’s male musicians Timothy Yuji Nishimoto and Miguel Angel Bernal who displayed their impeccable singing talents much to the delight of music lovers.

Pink Martini’s Nishimoto performs at the one-night-only concert.

One of the most memorable things about a Pink Martini concert is how genuinely laid-back and informal they are with the audience.

Upon Lauderdale’s invitation for guests to come up on stage to dance whenever they pleased, fans did not hesitate to take up the offer.

A Malaysian surprise was also in store for the audience that night when singer-actor Sean Ghazi made an appearance during the second half of the concert and sang a Malay version of Let’s Never Stop Falling in Love and Get Happy with Forbes.

The Malaysian musical theatre performer was later summoned by Lauderdale to lead the conga line, a staple at every Pink Martini encore and the festive finale where the band performed Brazil, was the perfect way to wrap up the night.