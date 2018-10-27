Bruno Major dazzles in debut KL show, promises fans he’ll return

Bruno Major performing at The Bee, Publika. — Pictures courtesy of All Is Amazing

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — For upcoming artistes, performing somewhere far from home can be quite odd.

Playing in front of an uninitiated crowd, a new country and stage, could result in an uneasy feeling, especially when you fly in just a couple of hours before your show.

Bruno Major’s set at The Bee, Publika last Sunday however, proved us wrong.

Despite facing a couple of hiccups, he calmly showcased his skills on the piano and guitar for a good 90 minutes.

Major did not look disturbed at all and interestingly enough, sounded just as good live as he did on his debut album A Song for Every Moon (2017).

The fans were in the mood too, singing along to all of his hits such as Easily, Places We Won’t Walk, Fair-Weather Friend, On Our Own and Just The Same.

And just as how impressed the fans were with seeing their favourite artiste perform on stage, Major was equally charmed with the crowd, promising midway through his set to return to Malaysia again.

“I’ll be back Malaysia, it’s such a nice show and I love performing at venues like this,” he said.

The 29-year-old’s R&B and jazz-influenced style caught more than their eyes, a romantic saga from start to finish.

The 29-year-old from London describes himself as Michael Buble and James Blake love child.

This year has been quite a good one for him, touring with Sam Smith and playing at 20,000-capacity venues such as The O2 Arena in London.

“It’s been quite a year, especially performing at venues where I am from,” said the North Londoner.

“A big or small venue is no different because when you’re on stage it feels you are in a virtual reality, you are there but everyone is so far away.

“I love performing at small venues like this as it gives me a cosy feeling,” he added.

The numbers to his tour has been successful as well, with Major selling out several concerts of his US, Europe and Asia tours.

It is quite an achievement, especially since his career only started in 2011.

“I didn’t see myself reaching to where I am today.

“I never had a dream of being an artiste but I just wanted to be able to do music, write a song and perform it.

“But all of a sudden it happens, and next thing you know you are in Malaysia in a sold-out venue.”

Besides being a great showman and skilled with musical instruments, his real selling point is his lyrics.

Major confessed that writing was a natural skill he had and was heavily influenced by Randy Newman, Bob Dylan and Billy Joel.

“Songwriting is my biggest talent, and I spend hours on writing alone. I make old fashion jazz standards with modern hip-hop-esque production.

“People tell me I sound like Michael Buble and James Blake’s love child while D’Angelo peaked through the window.

“It’s funny but it is what it is.”