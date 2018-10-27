Gladbach miss chance to go top of Bundesliga after loss at Freiburg

Freiburg's German forward Luca Waldschmidt is fouled by Moenchengladbach's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the Bundesliga match in Freiburg October 26, 2018. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Oct 27 — Borussia Moenchengladbach slumped to a 3-1 loss at Freiburg yesterday to suffer their first defeat in five matches and miss the chance to move into top spot in the Bundesliga.

The result kept Gladbach in second place on 17 points, three behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are in action against Hertha Berlin today, and level with third-placed Werder Bremen.

Champions Bayern Munich, fourth on 16, travel to Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Freiburg's Luca Waldschmidt earned a first minute penalty and Nils Petersen converted the spot kick to give the hosts the lead.

Gladbach earned a penalty of their own and scored through Thorgan Hazard in the 20th minute for a deserved equaliser after also hitting the post and putting Freiburg under increased pressure.

The visitors eased off after the break, allowing Freiburg to strike again when Waldschmidt drilled in after 57 minutes.

They scored again in stoppage time when Lucas Hoeler fired in from about 40 metres after spotting that Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer was away from his goal.

Bundesliga result — yesterday

Freiburg (1) 3 Borussia M'gladbach (1) 1

Fixtures today

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC (1530/1330)

Hannover 96 v Augsburg (1530/1330)

Mainz 05 v Bayern München (1530/1330)

Fortuna Düsseldorf v Wolfsburg (1530/1330)

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830/1630)

Fixtures tomorrow

Nürnberg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430/1230)

RB Leipzig v Schalke 04 (1630/1430)

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1900/1700) — Reuters