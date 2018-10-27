Report it and we’ll go after 1MDB’s ‘other international figures’, Dr M tells Najib

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts to questions posed by the media at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya October 26, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak should lodge a police report on the “other international figures” he claimed are also involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Commenting on Najib’s remark in an interview on Al Jazeera’s 101 East show, Dr Mahathir told reporters last night that the authorities will take action when a crime is committed even if it involved foreigners.

Asked if the same applies to members of the Saudi or Abu Dhabi royal families if they are involved in the scandal, Dr Mahathir said: “We find it difficult to impose laws on people in other countries. But if they have committed a crime in Malaysia that affects Malaysians and Malaysian money, we will arrest them when they come here.

“Diplomatic relations or not, we will resolve it. A crime is a crime,” he told a press conference after chairing the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council meeting.

In the Al Jazeera show, Najib called on investigators to probe “other international figures” linked to the 1MDB scandal, to find out where the allegedly siphoned funds have disappeared to.

He said the authorities should not just stop at fugitive broker Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, since he also would like to know who else benefited from the scandal.

“Fine... let them do their work but don’t just stop at Jho Low. Get others involved as well because there are other international figures who probably are involved. They must also be investigated.

“We want to know where the money flowed to. And who really benefited from the whole 1MDB issue. I would like to know too,” he told 101 East host Mary Ann Jolley.

In the broad-ranging interview, Jolley also asked about the infamous 22-carat pink diamond pendant linked to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, which Najib explained was a gift from a prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the still-missing US$27 million (RM112.7 million) diamond was given by Prince Sheikh Mansour, the brother of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and not Low.

When asked if the authorities were searching for the pink diamond pendant, Dr Mahathir said last night they intend to locate all items linked to the scandal.

“Of course, we are looking for lost money, jewellery and handbags... All of them,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also asked Najib to show proof that the RM2.6 billion donation did indeed come from an Arab donor.

“If it does not, we have to find out where it comes from. As far as we know, it comes from 1MDB,” he added.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah yesterday said that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir had informed him that the Saudi government had nothing to do with the donation that was channelled into Najib’s personal bank account.

However, Najib in an immediate response to Saifuddin said Adel previously confirmed twice that Saudi Arabia had donated the money and he had the documents to prove it.