New range of Rolls-Royce Black Badge makes Malaysian debut

Rolls Royce Cars Kuala Lumpur Director Anas Zawawi Khalid (left) and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim (centre) pose for pictures at the launch of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge cars in Iskandar Puteri October 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 26 — Rolls-Royce Motors Cars Limited, the exclusive manufacturer of Rolls-Royce branded motor cars, has launched its new range of Black Badge cars with a starting price of RM2.3 million.

Black Badge cars, which come in two variants, namely Wraith Black Badge and Ghost Black Badge, were unveiled by Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim at Pavilion, Puteri Harbour here today.

Present were Rolls-Royce Cars Kuala Lumpur Director Anas Zawawi Khalid and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Asia-Pacific Regional Sales Manager David Kim.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Anas Zawawi said the introduction of the Black Badge was in response to the differing lifestyle requirements of the country’s younger generation.

He also said the cars differed from standard models with a bolder styling, use of contemporary materials such as carbon fibre, and subtle engineering enhancement, providing added performance.

“We have seen enormous changes over the last few years, including the customer demographic. It means that there is a growing customer base of successful people who are younger and dynamic in Malaysia and therefore we are confident of a positive response to the Black Badge,” he said.

Powered by 6.6 litre V12 engine, the Wraith Black Badge goes from 0-100 km per hour in 4.5 seconds, while the Ghost Black Badge reaches 0-100 km per hour in 4.8 seconds, with the engines paired by upgraded eight-speed transmissions. — Bernama