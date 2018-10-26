US stocks tumble amid tech selloff

Alphabet’s revenues in third quarter 2018 lagged analyst forecasts. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Wall Street was back in aggressive sell-off mode today, with major stock indices losing more than two per cent following disappointing earnings announcements from Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

Near 1510 GMT, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1 per cent at 7,088.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent to 24,538.65 after earlier losing more than 2.0 per cent, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.4 per cent to 2,639.52.

Both Amazon and Alphabet reported big jumps in quarterly profit but Amazon’s sales forecast for the critical holiday-shopping quarter disappointed analysts. Alphabet’s revenues in the just-finished quarter also lagged analyst forecasts.

Amazon plummeted 9.2 per cent while Alphabet slumped 4.8 per cent.

US government data, meanwhile, estimated third-quarter growth at a solid 3.5 per cent, below the pace of the prior 4.2 per cent quarter but better than expected.

Friday’s weakness on Wall Street pushed the market back into the red where it has been for much of October, due in part to fears US corporate earnings have peaked following the one-time surge from the 2017 tax cut legislation.

Bill Lynch, director of investments at Hinsdale Associates, noted most of the companies reporting earnings had bested expectations.

“It should be enough to stabilise the markets but the market is more forward-looking,” he said.

Other factors adding to investor unease include uncertainty about the upcoming US midterm elections, fallout from the US trade conflict with China and a budget standoff between Italy and the European Union, Lynch said.

Among other companies reporting results, Colgate-Palmolive slid 5.5 per cent after reporting a 13.8 per cent drop in third-quarter profits to US$523 million due to the strong US dollar and a jump in raw material costs. — AFP