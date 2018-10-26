PKR election: Azmin leads in Kedah

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli chat at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Oct 26 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was in the lead over his rival Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the number two spot in the party polls following the conclusion of the first phase of state-level elections held at 10 divisions in Kedah today.

The 10 divisions are Kuala Kedah, Alor Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Sik, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Baling, Langkawi and Jerlun.

According to its website www.pemilihankeadilan2018.com, Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister, received 1,148 votes while Rafizi, a former MP of Pandan, received 1,031 votes.

However, the decision will only be finalised by the central election committee (JPP) once the doubtful vote boxes are processed.

The two-day state polls will continue tomorrow with voting process at five more divisions, namely, Jerai, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai and Kulim-Bandar Baharu.

The election was held today after the polls on September 22 was cancelled due to some problems faced during the voting process. — Bernama