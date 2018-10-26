Abang Johari: Special grants for Sarawak, Sabah should be on MA63 committee agenda

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government has informed the federal government of its intention to have the discussion on MA63 based on the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC). — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 26 — The Sarawak government has proposed that a review of the special grants for Sarawak and Sabah be part of the discussion of the Steering Committee on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said tonight that the review of the special grants was supposed to be carried out in 1969 and the ensuing five years.

“However, the review was not carried out. It is high time for us to look at this provision under the 10th Schedule of the Federal Constitution,” he said at a gala dinner organised by the Kuching branch of the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS).

He also proposed that Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution be included as part of the discussion with the federal government and the rights of the state of Sarawak.

“If the financial provisions in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report and the Federal Constitution are adhered to, the state government will have sufficient revenue and be in a better position to implement and achieve its policy on autonomy over education, housing, public health and other matters as set out in the Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution for the interest and welfare of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Apart from immigration and land matters, he said control over education policy and certain provisions on revenue assigned to or levied by the government of Sarawak are provided for in Chapter 3 of the IGC Report and the Article 112 (C) (D) and the 10th Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

The chief minister said he has registered his concern with the federal government over the lopsided composition of the steering committee which is chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It is appropriate that further discussion must be modelled on the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) since Sarawak and Sabah have been recognised as equal partners to Malaya in the formation of Malaysia,” he said, adding that the committee should comprise an equal number of Sarawak, Sabah and federal government representatives.

He added that he hoped there is a positive response from the federal government so the three parties can deliberate the issue like family.

Abang Johari also said that it is high time for the Advocates Ordinance of Sarawak to be amended for the establishment of a statutory body for advocates in the state.

He said this is to ensure that AAS carries out its statutory duties more effectively and is a truly independent Bar on par with the Bar Council.

“This is in line with the state government’s position to assert the rights of Sarawakians as provided in the IGC Report 1962, MA63 and constitutional safeguards in the Federal Constitution of Malaysia,” he said.