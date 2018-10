Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Wall Street was back in aggressive sell-off mode today, with major stock indices losing more than two per cent following disappointing earnings announcements from Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

Near 1455 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1 per cent at 24,470.18.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.8 per cent to 2,631.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.4 per cent to 7,066.69. — AFP