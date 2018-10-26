Watch Good Charlotte’s video for ‘Self Help’ (VIDEO)

Good Charlotte tells the story of a boxer on a self-improvement journey in the new music video. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Good Charlotte tells the story of a boxer on a self-improvement journey in the new video for Self Help.

Partially filmed at a boxing gym in Los Angeles, the clip focuses on the perseverance needed to overcome self-doubt and other mental health issues, true to the theme of the album it comes from, Generation Rx.

That LP, which dropped in September, was said to be written for a generation living through hard times, offering them “infectious” anthems of hope.

Jake Stark directs the hopeful video for the album’s newest single.

The band is currently on tour in support of the album, with dates throughout North America scheduled through November 28. They’ll then embark on a UK/European tour leg from January 31 to February 20. — AFP-Relaxnews