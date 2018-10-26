Cops hunt Butterworth man who beat wife over fender bender

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 26 — A woman had to have three stitches in the head and suffered a bruised eye and hands when she was beaten by her husband who lost his temper when his wife scratched his car in an accident.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 40-year-old woman lodged a police report at 9.46pm tonight and alleged that her husband hurt her in the incident at 5.15pm at their home in Butterworth.

“Her husband, 42, was angry when he found his car was scratched after his wife was involved in an accident, he pulled her hair and hit his wife with his hands and a chair, pushing her and banging her head against the wall before running away.

“The victim’s mother was in their house at that time and she tried to prevent the suspect from hurting her daughter, but failed,” he said here today.

He said the victim received medical treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital and was found to have a long cut on her head after she was hit with a hard object.

Noorzainy said initial investigations found that the man had two previous records including injuring his wife.

Police are now hunting down the suspect.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Noorzainy said the secondary school head here who was detained to help in the investigations into two reports of alleged sodomy with a Year Five and Form One student has been remanded three days until October 28.

On Tuesday, Bernama reported that police were investigating two reports made by a Year Five and Form Two student who alleged that they were sodomised by a secondary school head here.

The two students lodged a police report that the school head, 55, sodomised them last weekend when they attended an educational programme at the school he was attached to, after they informed their families of the incidents. — Bernama