Two schools closed to stop spread of mumps, says ministry

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said students mingling was allowing the virus to spread. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Health (MoH) explained further the closure of a school in Kajang and Gombak after a notice was issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan (SMAP) Kajang and Sekolah Berasrama Penuh (SBP) Integrasi Gombak were ordered closed by the Ministry of Education until November 9 and November 6 respectively because the Paramyxovirus was continuing to spread among students despite steps to contain the infection.

The statement from Health Director-General, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, added that despite those infected with mumps being isolated and health education classes conducted, students mingling was allowing the virus to spread.

Malaysia started its immunisation programme for mumps in 2002 with the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine which reduces the risk of infection or its severity.

Mumps is an airborne virus and spread through droplets of contaminated saliva or contact with contaminated objects. Those infected will usually take two to three weeks to recover.

MoH is urging students who have symptoms like fever, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, loss of appetite, and swelling and pain around the salivary glands to see a doctor as well as skip school to avoid infecting others.

MoH is also advising people to cover their mouth and nose every time they cough or sneeze, and to maintain good personal hygiene like washing their hands often to stop the virus from spreading. — Bernama