Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs October 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir has disavowed the RM2.6 billion that ended up in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank account.

In a report by state news agency Bernama, Saifuddin related Adel conveyed his government’s stand when visiting the Wisma Putra earlier today.

“He said it did not have anything to do with the Saudi Arabian government,” Saifuddin said, referring to the RM2.6 billion.

