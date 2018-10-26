Going on leave not an option, Zahid says after Umno Youth’s call

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has insisted today that he will remain as Umno president despite his own Youth wing’s call to take a leave while his court cases still go on.

In a report by The Star, Zahid said going on leave is not an option as he intends to carry out his duties as party president.

“That is not an option for me,” he reportedly said, referring to taking some time off.

“I have decided to continue carrying out the job as the president together with the deputy president, vice-presidents, secretary-general and the rest of the leadership including the heads of the wings.”

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Zahid should take leave and rest while focusing on his pending court cases.

This comes after Zahid claimed trial to 45 charges ranging from offences under the Penal Code, to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

But the Puteri wing has today backed Zahid, pledging its support for the man its members see as their “father”.

Zahid reiterated that he will not entertain any calls for him to take leave from his post.

“Asking me to go on leave is akin to asking me to step down.

“I will not bow to any pressure because that is not an option for me,’’ said Zahid.